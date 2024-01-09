Ex-minister advocates fair privatisation of GBHP

Attock - Former State Minister and independent NA 49 Attock candidate Malik Amin Aslam stated that privatizing the Ghazi Barotha Hydro Power Project (GBHP) could generate much-needed resources for Pakistan. However, he stressed the importance of resolving pending constitutional royalty issues for Attock before privatization, as it would be unfair to the district’s people who have consistently sacrificed for national projects. He highlighted that the government must calculate and release Attock’s Hydel royalty, as per Article 161 of the Constitution, using the formula applied in KP for both the Mangla and Tarbela projects. Aslam mentioned that he has a pending case in the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding Attock’s royalty. He also referred to the “Quami Yakjehtee Alliance,” a group of independent candidates, and their commitment to securing Attock’s constitutional rights, including gas provision under Article 158 and Hydel royalty under Article 161. Meanwhile, former Provincial Minister and PMLN candidate for PP 1 Attock, Jahangir Khanzada, criticized those involved in the May 9 incidents, urging them to pursue their cases in court and refrain from releasing video statements from undisclosed locations. He emphasized PMLN’s commitment to respectful politics and serving the nation.