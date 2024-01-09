Fawad Chaudhry's nomination papers rejected

The Election Tribunal on Tuesday rejected former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry’s nomination papers from two National Assembly constituencies, representing Jhelum.

The tribunal at the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench dismissed his nomination papers for the NA-60 and NA-61 seats.

Following this decision, appeals were promptly lodged contesting the ruling during the tribunal session. Officer Falak Sher Khokhar, representing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), presented pertinent documents in court, addressing queries from Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, the presiding judge of the Election Tribunal.

Additional Attorney General Malik Sadiq emphasized that Fawad Chaudhry neither raised objections to the tax return documents nor provided any sworn statement.

Previously, Fawad Chaudhry's wife, Hiba Chaudhry, also encountered disqualification from participating in the elections due to the rejection of her nomination papers.

