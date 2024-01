LAHORE - A 22-year-old female schoolteacher was injured in an acid attack in Shahdara Town over refusal of a marriage proposal.

Reportedly, the victim, Ayesha Riaz, was a Chemistry teacher at a school at Rachna Town, Ferozwala. On the day of incident, she along with her brother was en-route to school when the suspects identified as Umar Farooq and Ghulam Mustafa approached and threw acid on face and body of the victim.