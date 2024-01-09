Fog again blankets parts of Punjab

Fog continued to blanket the plains areas of Punjab on night between Monday and Tuesday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the M4 from Shorkot to Pindi Bhattian and Motorway M5 from Shershah to Uch Sharif have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.