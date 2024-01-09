Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate decreases by Rs1,900 per tola

APP
January 09, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,900 and was sold at Rs216,100 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs218,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,629 to Rs185,271 from Rs186,900 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs169,832 from Rs171,325, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,660 and Rs2,280.52 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 to $2,047 from $2,065, the Association reported.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024