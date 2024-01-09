Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Hesco anti-theft drive: 340 more connections detected

Our Staff Reporter
January 09, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) continued its operation against electricity thieves and defaulters on the 124th day in the HESCO region and recovered over Rs10,117.3 million so far.

A HESCO spokesperson informed on Monday that under the campaign to curb electricity theft, an additional 340 connections involved in power theft were apprehended in the last 24 hours, which included 9 commercial and 331 domestic connections, and all those were disconnected, while detection bills of 150,258 units were issued to those consumers involved in power theft, valued at 4.148215 million rupees.

According to the spokesperson, letters have been submitted for the registration of cases against 299 consumers involved in electricity theft at various police stations, leading to the registration of 13 FIRs. 

During the campaign, a total of 2,375 cases have been registered, and penalties of over 437.3 million rupees imposed on electricity thieves so far.

Our Staff Reporter

