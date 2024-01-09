Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Home minister highlights foreign investment boost, int’l cooperation

Our Staff Reporter
January 09, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -   Sindh’s Caretaker Home Minister, Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz, emphasised the government’s commitment to facilitating foreign investors, aiming to bolster investment prospects. In a meeting with Croatian Ambassador Dr Drago Stambuk, Nawaz highlighted the advantageous outcomes for investors stemming from the government’s economic reforms.

He underscored Pakistan’s dedicated focus on attracting foreign investment to fortify economic stability and expressed the country’s desire to foster amicable relations with all nations. 

Addressing the distress faced by the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian government, Haris Nawaz urged the international community to alleviate their plight, emphasising the imperative of resolving the Kashmir issue per United Nations resolutions. The meeting primarily delved into discussions concerning cooperation, bilateral trade, and various shared interests. Additionally, topics encompassed the expulsion of illegally residing foreigners, specifically in Sindh, and initiatives to maintain law and order in the region.

Saudi Crown Prince stresses importance of stopping Israel’s war on Gaza in talks with Blinken

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024