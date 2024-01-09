Imarat Group launching home medical diagnosis, lab testing facility for employees, their families

ISLAMABAD - IMARAT Group, the country’s leading real estate brand, in its innovative stride, is launching a home medical diagnosis and lab testing facility for employees and their families. To achieve these goals, it is forging pivotal partnerships in the healthcare sector. This visionary move, beginning in the twin cities, represents a fundamental shift in accessible healthcare, aimed at empowering every team member with topnotch medical services. Forming partnerships with leading medical testing facilities, this collaborative approach demonstrates the Group’s openness to partnering with more healthcare facilities and medical professionals. The goal is clear: to provide comprehensive healthcare services at the doorstep of every employee and investor. The initiative’s core includes a ‘doctor at home’ service, where medical professionals will conduct initial diagnoses, prescribe necessary medications, and recommend lab tests. These tests, carried out by partner labs, will be reviewed by a panel of highly qualified medical consultants, offering expert advice on further medical treatment and plans.

Shafiq Akbar, Chairman of IMARAT Group, underscored the initiative’s significance: “Our commitment to our employees extends beyond the workplace. We are pioneering a model that integrates healthcare into the very fabric of our corporate culture. This initiative is a testament to our belief in caring for our team as we would for our own family.” Highlighting the broader impact of this initiative, Farhan Javed, Group Director of Graana.com said,“This isn’t just a healthcare program – it’s a revolution in employee welfare. At Graana. com, we’re convinced that the well-being of our team is pivotal to our success. This initiative doesn’t just uplift our employees’ lives; it’s pioneering a new standard in the industry.” “This program is a gamechanger in corporate healthcare. Leveraging my experience of over 15 years in the pharma sector, I see this as a vital step towards holistic employee welfare. Our focus is not just on illness management but on fostering an environment of proactive health care,” said SharjeelA. Ehmer, Group Director Agency21.