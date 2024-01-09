Imran Khan and his party still enjoy support: Javed Latif

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Javed Latif says that the PTI chief and its party are still enjoying backing.

Speaking to the media, Latif said PTI and its party wreaked havoc on Pakistan, were involved in contempt of the Election Commission, and conducted violent attacks at state installations.

But the Election Commission hasn’t taken any notice, and no FIR has been registered against him.

Still, the PTI chief and its party are being provided a level playing field and supported in every ground.

He criticised the PTI chief, saying anti-state elements can’t be popular and allowed to contest.

His supermom, Nawaz Sharif, was disqualified by global powers, and he was convicted in many cases. His leader's conviction led to a crisis in Pakistan.

Talking about the presidential reference to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's case, Latif states that this reference will make history and set an example of fair justice.

He also announced the seat adjustment in the upcoming general elections. PMLN has no plans for seat adjustment with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He also opined that there shouldn’t be any seat adjustments in Punjab.