Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Imran Khan and his party still enjoy support: Javed Latif

Imran Khan and his party still enjoy support: Javed Latif
Web Desk
2:00 PM | January 09, 2024
National

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Javed Latif says that the PTI chief and its party are still enjoying backing.

Speaking to the media, Latif said PTI and its party wreaked havoc on Pakistan, were involved in contempt of the Election Commission, and conducted violent attacks at state installations.

But the Election Commission hasn’t taken any notice, and no FIR has been registered against him.

Still, the PTI chief and its party are being provided a level playing field and supported in every ground.

He criticised the PTI chief, saying anti-state elements can’t be popular and allowed to contest.

His supermom, Nawaz Sharif, was disqualified by global powers, and he was convicted in many cases. His leader's conviction led to a crisis in Pakistan.

Talking about the presidential reference to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's case, Latif states that this reference will make history and set an example of fair justice.

IT minister launches Pakistan Startup Fund

He also announced the seat adjustment in the upcoming general elections. PMLN has no plans for seat adjustment with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He also opined that there shouldn’t be any seat adjustments in Punjab.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024