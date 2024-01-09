Islamabad police arrest 9 in anti-crime sweep

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police apprehended nine outlaws from various city areas in the last 24 hours, seizing heroin, hashish, and liquor, according to a public relations officer. Following directions from Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the crackdown on criminal elements has intensified. The Secretariat police team arrested Shahzad Hussain for selling hashish, recovering 1069 grams. Danyal Hussain was arrested for illegal gas cylinder refilling. The Karachi Company police team apprehended Kashif Masih with 20 bottles of wine. The Sumbal police team arrested Rizwan Ali for drug peddling, seizing 1170 grams of heroin. The Sabzi Mandi police team arrested Fazal Ur Rehman with 633 grams of hashish. The Noon police team arrested Sanawar Masih with 15 liters of alcohol and three others involved in illegal petrol selling and gas cylinder refilling.

Cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed officials to intensify the crackdown, emphasizing that citizens’ safety and security are top priorities.