Islamabad Police Radio: 2023 year of traffic awareness

Our Staff Reporter
January 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  In 2023, Islamabad Capital Police Radio FM 92.4 disseminated 14,754 traffic updates, 108,000 traffic-awareness messages, and 1,520 recreational and informational programs, informed a police spokesman. Following directives from ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the radio station actively educated the public about traffic laws and road safety. The awareness team provided information at various intersections and roads. The CPO of Safe City/Traffic stated that while ensuring the security of life and property is a priority, the police are also committed to keeping citizens informed about traffic issues and providing recreational opportunities.

