GAZA - About one out of every 100 people in Gaza has been martyred since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7, Palestinian statistics show.

At least 22,835 people have been martyred, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah announced in its daily update on Monday. That’s 1% of Gaza’s total population of 2.27 million people, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. The Ministry generates its data from hospitals in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

It said 58,416 people had been injured. That is more than 2.6% of the population, or more than one in 40 people. The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza, which tends to have slightly higher numbers than the ministry in Ramallah due to delays in transmitting information to the West Bank, put the total at 23,084 dead on Monday. It said 58,926 people had been injured.

Israel has said more than 8,000 of the dead are militants it is targeting in its war on Hamas.

The Ministry of Health in Ramallah says more than 5,300 of the dead are women and more than 9,000 of them are children. Together that would make up nearly two-thirds of the dead Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited troops stationed close to Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, telling them that the militant Lebanese group Hezbollah “underestimated us big-time in 2006, and is underestimating us again.” Netanyahu visited the 769 Brigade, telling them: “I chose to come to Kiryat Shmona on the day of anti-tank fire upon us.”

“Hezbollah underestimated us bigtime in 2006, and is underestimating us again.”

In July 2006, after the ambush of an Israeli military patrol, Israeli forces crossed the border into Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah positions, while air strikes also targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and commanders. Netanyahu said: “We will do everything to restore security to the north and allow your families, because many of you are local, to return home safely and know that we cannot be messed with. We will do whatever it takes. Of course, we prefer that this be done without a wide campaign, but that will not stop us.”