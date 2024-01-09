JI women leaders term Senate resolution illegal

Timergara - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) women wing central leaders on Monday termed the resolution passed by the Senate for delay in election as conspiracy against the country. They said that the only solution to the uncertain situation in the country was election.

Speaking at a press briefing here at Timergara Rest House, the JI Women wing central secretary general Dr Humira Tariq, deputy secretary general Dr Samiyah Raheel Qazi and JI Women wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Bilqees Murad said the resolution passed by the Senate was illegal and unconstitutional. “The JI was constantly demanding for a free, fair and transparent election and that the real powers should be delegated to those who get mandate of the public.

They called upon the people to repose confidence only on those candidates who were honest and not involved in any kind of corruption besides they understand Islam. They claimed that JI was the only political party which had no corruption allegations against any of its members and the apex court of the country had issued the certificate of a pious and principled man to its chief Siraj-ul-Haq.

“We personally observed here in Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Chitral that women were totally free to participate in political activities as contrary to the voices of some NGOs they raise for their vested interests that women were barred to use their right to enfranchisement and that the women in Malakand division had no opportunities for education, They observed.

“We are very happy to know that in the last few years, the ratio of female education here has increased by 40 percent and gone up to 46 percent from earlier 6 percent,” they added.