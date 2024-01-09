Jonathan Majors gives first interview since his conviction

NEW YORK - Jonathan Majors has broken his silence in his first extensive remarks since being found guilty of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation. The actor sat down for an emotional and exclusive conversation with ABC News anchor Linsey Davis that debuted on “Good Morning America” Monday. Majors said he was “shocked” and “afraid” when he was convicted. “I’m standing there and the verdict comes down,” Majors said. “I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?’ Majors had pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of abuse and aggravated harassment over a domestic dispute in March 2023 with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and told Davis he did not cause the injuries Jabbari claimed he did, including fracturing her finger and giving her a cut behind her ear. “That did not happen,” he said. As to how the injuries occurred, Majors asserted, “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it.” “I was reckless with her heart,” Majors later added. “Not with her body.” He also addressed a surveillance video of Jabbari chasing him down a New York City street during their alleged altercation. “If you watch those videos and you reverse that and you saw a Black man chasing a young White girl down the street screaming and crying, that man is gonna be shot and killed in the streets of New York City,” he said.