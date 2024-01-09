Kakar asks UNICEF to formulate strategy for out-of-school children

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has asked UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) to formulate a strategy for the education of out-of-school children in Pakistan.

Talking to UNICEF Representative in Pakistan Abdullah Fadil here on Tuesday, he said that illiteracy can significantly be reduced by providing access to the latest information with the help of tablets to the students of backward areas of the country. He extended support to the UNICEF's initiatives of introducing technology in the education sector in the backward areas of the country.

Kakar assured to provide all possible facilities for UNICEF's projects aimed at generating employment opportunities for the youth.

He was appreciative of UNICEF's initiatives for the education sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir despite severe criticism from India.

He described the role of UNICEF in Pakistan's anti-polio campaign as of special importance. He said due to the cooperation of the government of Pakistan and organizations like UNICEF, a positive change is being seen in the public attitude towards anti-polio in the country.