Karachi Basketball Association announces annual calendar

LAHORE - The Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) has announced the calendar of the year 2024 related to the annual activities of the association with the permission of KBBA Patron Additional Chief Secretary Interior Government of Sindh Muhammad Iqbal Memon. This announcement was made by KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, who also directed KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain to formally inform the Pakistan Basketball Federation, SOA and SSB about this calendar. The activities of KBBA will begin on January 14 with a oneday tournament in which four teams will participate, while on January 23 to 31, 7th Commissioner Karachi Cup, February 5 Kashmir Day Cup, February 10 to 16 Muhammad Umar Memon Tournament, February 18 to 24 February Martyrs Police Cup, March 1 to 7 Pakistan Day Cup, April 14 to 19 Gatorade Trophy, May 1 to 8 Deputy Commissioner South Cup, June 1 to 7 9th Essa Lab Trophy, July 1 to 15 Summer Coaching Camp, 7 to 14 August Independence Day Cup, September 1-6 Defense Day Cup, October 1 to 7 5th Inverex Trophy, while in November and December National Women and U-18 National Championships and 2 Inter-division Sindh Basketball Tournaments will be held, while on February 17, the grand award ceremony on the third death anniversary of basketball legend Abdul Nasir will be held with the support of Shamsi Academy.