Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi lawyers shutdown city courts, strike over police FIR

Agencies
January 09, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The city’s lawyers on Monday staged protest strike after the traffic police booked some lawyers in a case. The lawyers shutdown the city courts’ gates and denied entry to litigators in the court complex. The lawyers strike has been resulted in deferral of hundreds of cases fixed for hearing by the courts. The prisoners from jails did not transport to courts for hearing of their cases. Karachi Bar Association has demanded of the Sindh IGP for an immediate withdrawal of the FIR registered against lawyers. A case has been filed at the City Court police station against lawyers, accusing them of subjecting a traffic police official to torture.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024