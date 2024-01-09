Khattak unveils party manifesto for Feb 8 polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP) Chairman Pervez Khattak unveiled the manifesto for the upcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference, Khattak mentioned providing free emergency treatment to 1.8 million people through health cards. He said the recruitment of staff in hospitals and police and reforms were made during his tenure as KP chief minister.

He recounted the feats of his five-year tenure as KP chief minister.



Khattak expressed concern over the discontinuation of health cards, highlighting its injustice to the needy. He outlined plans to engage with the federation for electricity and gas revenue for the province, citing the establishment of 250 small hydro projects during his tenure.

Despite surplus electricity and gas production, obstacles have hindered their use, he said.

The PTIP chairman pledged to introduce e-billing to improve the billing system, address corruption, and implement a technical programme for youth. Stressing the importance of timely elections, he defended his record, asserting that health cards and police reforms were initiated under his leadership, challenging the lack of similar initiatives in other provinces.

Khattak focused on his achievements, and questioned the efforts of the founder of PTI in other provinces.