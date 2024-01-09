King Charles keen to reunite with Prince Harry to fulfil one wish

LONDON - King Charles is motivated by one thing to broach for a reconciliation with younger son, Prince Harry, despite many of his grievances. The monarch and the Duke of Sussex have had strained ties over the past couple of years and the rift between them widened after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made some controversial claims about the royal family. While Charles is still very hurt over the claims Harry and Meghan have made, he is more upset about missing out on time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. “I think the King feels hurt by the fact that he does not see his grandchildren in California,” royal commentator Michael Cole told GB News. “It would be quite natural for any man to wish to see his grandchildren.” Cole went onto state that the King is “very keen” to meet his grandkids as he “loves his children, he loves his grandchildren, he loves his godchildren.” “The fact he does not see Archie and Lilibet and that is not his wish, will be very upsetting to him. It will be a long time before Prince Harry returns to the country with his children,” the expert explained. Meanwhile, Prince Harry is fighting a court case have the right to pay for police security when he visits UK as she wants his children to “feel at home” in his home country. However, “it’s not possible to keep them safe” unless he has security. In the meanwhile, Prince Andrew has been ‘locked away’ into his room after a fresh wave of his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein came to light following the released on neverseen- before documents. According to a source, as per Express, the disgraced Duke of York has been ‘devastated’ by the nightmarish reminder of his past as details of the 2015 defamation case by his accuser Virginia Giuffre emerged. The source said: “He doesn’t have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this. He has locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He’s devastated.” After a US court ordered the release of the papers, information regarding the disgraced Duke of York came from Ghislaine Maxwell’s electronic devices where multiple findings emerged from searches like ‘Prince’, ‘Andrew’, ‘Duke’, ‘York’, ‘Royal’, ‘underage’, ‘massage’, ‘slave’ and ‘sex’.