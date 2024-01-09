KP CM, info minister condemn Bajaur blast

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Monday strongly condemned a bomb explosion near a police van in district Bajaur.

The CM expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack and conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs. He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for the bereaved families.

He directed the district administration to ensure the timely provision of medical aid to those injured in the blast.

Syed Arshad Hussain said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has made eternal sacrifices for the protection of people’s lives and property, adding that such cowardly incidents could not demoralise the police.

The people of the province and the government salute the sacrifices of the police, said the Chief Minister and vowed that the families of the martyrs would not be left alone rather they would be supported in every possible way.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel also condemned the Bajaur blast.

In a statement, the minister prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members.

He said that emergencies were directed to the nearby hospitals to provide the best treatment.

It’s worth mentioning here that at least six police officials were martyred and 27 wounded in a bomb explosion targeting a police vehicle in the Belot Farsh area of Mamund tehsil in Bajaur district.