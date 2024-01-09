Lives at risk

Countries in the process of development face a higher risk of losing lives as human endeavours for comfort lead to unintended consequences. The quest for increased convenience has given rise to industries, vehicles, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), but these advancements have become adversaries to human well-being. Nations like Pakistan grapple with severe challenges, as dense smog, a byproduct of industries and vehicles burning fossil fuels, poses a threat to lives. This environmental hazard contributes to mental and physical health disorders, causing thousands of annual deaths from conditions such as pneumonia and tuberculosis.

The pursuit of comfort and development significantly impacts the mental health of the masses. The incessant noise from traffic, factories, electrical generators, and various machines leads to ear and head pain, resulting in various illnesses. Even as the advanced world embraces Artificial Intelligence, making life more convenient, the creation of robots to replace human tasks raises concerns about the diminishing value of human roles. Renowned personality Yuval Noah Harari warns that human existence is at risk due to our own creations.

While modern inventions bring undeniable benefits, their usage should be moderated. Masses should be discouraged from utilising high concentrations of fossil fuels and vehicles in cities, with a simultaneous exploration of alternative energy sources. Authorities play a crucial role in shaping policies that limit environmental harm. Additionally, it is essential to exercise caution in advancing AI technologies, as unrestrained use of AI robots may pose significant threats to humanity. These potential risks to human lives should be legally addressed and reframed to ensure responsible innovation.

SHAH NAWAZ MEERAN, Turbat.