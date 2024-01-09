Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Maritime Security Exercise SEA GUARD-24 starts in Karachi

Web Desk
5:37 PM | January 09, 2024
National

Maritime Security Exercise SEA GUARD-24 started in Karachi today.

Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rabnawaz graced the opening brief as Chief Guest.                 

The exercise involves representation of various ministries, departments and organizations linked with maritime sector to support multifaceted challenges of maritime sector both from traditional and non-traditional threats.

The Exercise aims at synergizing efforts of stakeholders while remaining within their legal framework through a common pedestal of Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) to ensure security of Maritime Zones of Pakistan.              

The exercise will conclude with a debrief session on 18th of this month.

