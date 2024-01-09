Marriyum Aurangzeb hails SC decision as a step towards restoring constitutional sanity

LAHORE - The PMLN Central Secretary Information and former Federal Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has commended the Supreme Court’s decision on the lifetime disqualification as a crucial step towards restoring constitutional sanity.

In a statement, she remarked, “History has vindicated Nawaz Sharif and restored his honor, while Saqib Nisar’s short-lived vengeful act has been dishonorably discarded.” Marriyum emphasized that the Supreme Court’s decision reaffirms the supremacy of the constitution. She criticized the provision of lifetime disqualification, stating that it was crafted with the sole purpose of persecuting and permanently excluding PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif from Pakistani politics.

Marriyum called for accountability of those responsible for introducing such a sinister provision, considering it a grave offense against the constitution of Pakistan. The former federal minister underscored the importance of this decision as a lesson for the present and future, asserting that true representatives of the people, supported by unwavering love and backing from the nation, cannot be eradicated from the political landscape by the wishes of a few individuals with conspiratorial designs.

Marriyum stressed the need for stringent consequences to prevent any attempts to abrogate the constitution for political gains, not just for Nawaz Sharif but for all patriotic political leaders in Pakistan. Marriyum Aurangzeb praised Nawaz Sharif’s patience, faith in God Almighty, and trust in the judicial system despite facing severe victimization and persecution. She concluded by stating that only the people of Pakistan, through their votes, have the power to qualify or disqualify their representatives.