Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Massive drugs quantity destroyed in Mirpurkhas

Staff Reporter
January 09, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

Mirpurkhas   -   In accordance with the high court’s orders, a ceremony was held in Mirphurkhas on Monday to burn drugs worth Rs3.7 million, with the Judicial Magistrate serving as the first phase’s supervisor. Five separate city police stations— City, Khan, Old Mirpur, Gharibabad, and Mehmoodabad recovered an enormous amount of drugs, which were then burnt down in a neighbouring forest. Waqar Ahmed Panhwar, a Second Judicial Magistrate, was the event’s chief guest. On this occasion, district police officials were in attendance alongwith Legal DSP Ahmed Karim Jilani.

Staff Reporter

