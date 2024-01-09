Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Meeting regarding agriculture malls initiative of LIMS held

Web Desk
1:27 PM | January 09, 2024
A meeting regarding the agriculture malls initiative of Land Information and Management System (LIMS) was held where a detailed briefing was given regarding the facilitation to be extended to the small and big farmers.

The participants were informed about the government's initiative of the establishment of agriculture malls. The private institutions were informed to join the agriculture malls and contribute to the economic development of the country.

These malls will be established across Punjab keeping in view convenience of the small and big farmers. Availability of seeds, fertilizers and modern agricultural machinery will also be ensured in these malls.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

