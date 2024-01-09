Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan T20I vice-captain

LAHORE - The PCB has named Mohammad Rizwan as the vice-captain of Pakistan Men’s T20I team. Rizwan’s first assignment as deputy to Shaheen Shah Afridi will be the fivematch T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to take place in New Zealand from 12 January.

Mohammad Rizwan, 31 years old wicketkeeper batter, has featured in 85 T20Is, amassing 2,797 runs, including one century and 25 halfcenturies. Behind the stumps, Rizwan has taken 41 catches and 11 stumpings.

Mohammad Rizwan said: “It is an honour to be named as the vice-captain of Pakistan Men’s T20I side. I am thankful to PCB for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am looking forward to working closely with the captain, coaching staff, and my teammates to contribute to the team’s success.”

Meanwhile, all-rounder Shadab Khan, who was former Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s deputy in white-ball cricket, has vowed his support to Rizwan. “Congratulations Rizwan on being named the vice-captain of the T20I team. I know you will be a brilliant deputy to Shaheen Afridi,” Shadab tweeted while wishing the keeper all the best. “I urge all the fans to get behind them and support the team against New Zealand,” he added.

It must be noted that Shadab is recovering from an ankle injury and it is not part of the squad for series against New Zealand. Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan team reached Auckland from Sydney ahead of the series against New Zealand.

PAKISTAN FULL SQUAD:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan.