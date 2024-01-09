MQM, PML-N agree over seat-adjustment in Karachi

The MQM-Pakistan and the PML-N have agreed over seat adjustment on Karachi’s seats for the general election next month.

The sources sharing details of the meeting between the committees of two parties said that the PML-N will field its candidates on the national and provincial assemblies’ seats of Karachi in NA-229 and NA-230.

The MQM-P will field its candidates on NA-231 and its provincial constituencies.

Both parties decided that the PML-N will field its candidate in national assembly constituency of NA-239 in Karachi South district.

The issue of seat adjustment on the NA-242 constituency of Keamari district is pending and it will be decided in next 48 hours, sources said.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and MQM leader Mustafa Kamal are the candidates from NA-242.

People’s Party has also fielded former MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel in NA-242 constituency.

According to sources, two allied parties have also agreed that the PML-N candidates will contest on the National Assembly seats of Mirpur Khas, Nawabshah and Sukkur districts, while the MQM will field its candidates on provincial assembly seats in these districts.