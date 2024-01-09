Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Murder mystery solved, six accused arrested

Agencies
January 09, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The police have traced out a blind murder and arrested six accused including two women along with weapons, said SSP Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that Muhammad Siddique, son of Nawab Din Ghifari, of Mohallah Ashraf Abad Sammundri, was shot dead by four car riders near Chak No.248-RB on August 27, 2022. Roshanwala police had registered a case and a special team was constituted on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad which worked under the supervision of SP Iqbal Town Usman Munir Saifi.

Agencies

