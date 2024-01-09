Naqvi expresses displeasure over CBD flyover project delay

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an extensive visit to CBD Punjab Boulevard, scrutinising the ongoing construction at Main Boulevard and the Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover Project.

Expressing concern over project delays and unresolved issues, the Chief Minister voiced displeasure about the 22-day setback and emphasised the need for timely completion.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the progress, Naqvi questioned the delay and urged immediate resolution of any outstanding issues. He emphasised the preciousness of each day and underscored the urgency of adhering to the project timeline. Naqvi specifically noted the absence of work on the bridge connecting Lahore Bridge.

Reprimanding the authorities, the Chief Minister directed them to expedite the project for the citizens’ convenience. He reviewed the project’s status and instructed the utilization of all necessary resources to ensure its early completion. Naqvi highlighted the significance of CBD Punjab Boulevard, Kalma Chowk to Walton Road, for providing easy access to CBD Punjab, Quaid District, and CBD Punjab Baab District.

Briefing on the project’s progress, officials from CBD and NESPAK mentioned the completion of 130 out of 148 piles for the CBD Punjab Boulevard Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover. The Walton Road Railway Crossing Flyover is designed with two-way three lanes.

Mohsin Naqvi removed the CEO Central Business District (CBD) Imran Amin for showing slowness in the CBD project.

According to sources, Secretary Housing Sajid Zafar Dal has been given additional charge of CBD.

CM orders to complete Manawan Cancer Hospital this month

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to take steps for the completion of Mayo Cancer Hospital in Manawan this month. He was chairing a meeting at his office here on Monday where a thorough review of matters related to Mayo Cancer Hospital Manawan took place. The deliberation also encompassed discussions on the proposed relocation of the cancer ward from Mayo Hospital to Manawan Cancer Hospital.

Planning and Development Chairman, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Health, VC King Edward Medical University and others attended the meeting.

The CM mentioned that chemotherapy and surgery would be performed at the cancer hospital, and its administrative and financial matters would be governed by King Edward Medical University. There is no government-run cancer hospital in Punjab; therefore, efforts are underway to establish a state-of-the-art hospital at the government level, he said. Free treatment would be provided to deserving patients as cancer treatment is extremely expensive and beyond the reach of the common man, the CM stated.

CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the blast near a police vehicle in Bajaur.

The Chief Minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives of five policemen. He prayed for early recovery of the injured and extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the police martyrs.