No bill went missing, Senate Sectt clears mist

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Secretariat on Monday said that the bill on enforced disappearances never went “missing and was returned to the National Assembly after being passed by the upper house of the parliament with some amendments. In a statement, it said the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021 was not pending with it and thus there was no question that it had “vanished.”

The Senate Secretariat, while referring to the apex court’s January 2 hearing, said a reference was made to the subject bill which originated in the National Assembly but presumably vanished when it was transmitted to Senate It was claimed that the efforts of the federal minister to get the said bill passed were thwarted by the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa had expressed surprise over the disappearance of the bill from the Senate. “It is strange that a minister is saying her bill disappeared,” Justice Isa had said, adding that a serious allegation had been levelled against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021 seeking to criminalise “enforced disappearance” was moved by the then interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and was passed by the National Assembly on November 8, 2021. In January 2022, the then human rights minister Shireen Mazari had alleged that the bill had gone “missing” after it was sent to the Senate.