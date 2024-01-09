Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Number of missing people in Japan’s Quake-hit Ishikawa prefecture surges to 323

Agencies
January 09, 2024
International, Newspaper

TOKYO  -  The number of people currently unaccounted for in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa stood at 323 Monday by 9:00 am local time, one week after a series of earthquakes of up to 7.6 magnitude struck the prefecture and its vicinity, Xinhua quoted local media as having reported.

The death toll has climbed to 168, according to national broadcaster NHK. 

The strongest temblor, officially named the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake, is classified as a reverse fault earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 by a government panel. Intermittent aftershocks are hampering recovery efforts in the affected areas.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024