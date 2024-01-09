Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi area

January 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul on January 6 and resulted in loss of several precious lives and multiple injuries. “The Government and the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) and the people of Afghanistan over the loss of innocent lives and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” Foreign Office spokesperson said. Pakistan also reiterated its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stood in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in the hour of grief.

