Pakistan, KSA and Turkiye vow to achieve shared objectives in defence domain

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have reaffirmed the importance of combining their intellectual, technical, financial and human resource to achieve shared objectives and attainment of self-sufficiency in the defence domain.

This resolve was expressed at the second meeting of Pakistan, KSA and Turkiye Trilateral Defence Collaboration in Rawalpindi today.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss prospective collaboration in defence equipment technologies including research and development.

Acknowledging the historical brotherly relations, the three sides reiterated the strategic intent to increase the scope of trilateral cooperation and the need to enhance the pace of collaboration in pursuit of common goals.

Three sides agreed to convene next meeting on Trilateral Defence Industrial Collaboration during World Defence Show at Riyadh next month.