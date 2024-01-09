Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan rejects designation as ‘country of particular concern’ by US

Pakistan rejects designation as ‘country of particular concern’ by US
SHAFQAT ALI
January 09, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan yesterday categorically rejected its designation as “a Country of Particular Concern” by the United States State Department, calling it “detached from ground realities”. Responding to the development, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “We are deeply dismayed that the designation is based on biased and arbitrary assessment, detached from ground realities.”

She said Pakistan was a pluralistic country, with a rich tradition of interfaith harmony. In line with its Constitution, Pakistan had undertaken wide ranging measures to promote religious freedom and protect minority rights, she added.

“We note with deep concern that India, the biggest and serial violator of religious freedom, has once again been excluded from the US State Department’s designation list. This is despite clear recommendation by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) as well as public concerns raised by international human rights constituencies about India’s maltreatment of religious minorities. This conspicuous omission raises serious questions about the credibility, transparency and objectivity of the entire process,” she said.

KP CM, info minister condemn Bajaur blast

Baloch said Pakistan remained convinced that such discriminatory, unilateral and subjective exercises were counterproductive and undermined the shared objective to advance religious freedom globally. 

“Pakistan strongly believes that the contemporary challenge of religious intolerance, xenophobia and Islamophobia can be best countered through constructive engagement and collective efforts based on mutual understanding and respect. With a similar spirit, Pakistan has bilaterally engaged the US,” the spokesperson said. 

She said Pakistan’s concerns about the designation were being conveyed to the US side.

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024