Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye hold trilateral defence meeting at GHQ

The second meeting of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye Trilateral Defence Collaboration was held at GHQ, Rawalpindi, on Monday.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss prospective collaboration in defence equipment technologies including research and development.

The three sides reaffirmed the importance of combining the intellectual, technical, financial and human resource of the three friendly nations towards the achievement of shared objectives and attainment of self-sufficiency in the defence domain.

Acknowledging the historical brotherly relations, the three sides reiterated the strategic intent to increase the scope of trilateral cooperation and the need to enhance the pace of collaboration in pursuit of common goals.

Three sides agreed to convene next meeting on Trilateral Defence Industrial Collaboration during World Defence Show at Riyadh, KSA during Feberuary 2024.

