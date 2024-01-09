Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement

Agencies
January 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, along with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, signed the annual Hajj agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed had unveiled the Hajj policy for 2024 in November 2023. 

Meanwhile, the International Hajj Expo 2024 commenced in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Monday. During the Expo, additional agreements will be signed to enhance the experience for Hajj pilgrims. A Pakistani delegation will also explore stalls from various companies.

