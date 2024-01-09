Tuesday, January 09, 2024
“Engineering is the art of directing the great sources of power in nature for the use and convenience of man.” –Thomas Tredgold

January 09, 2024
The Tay Bridge disaster remains etched in history as a tragic engineering failure that struck Scotland on December 28, 1879. The evening train from Edinburgh to Dundee, crossing the Tay Bridge, faced an unforgiving storm. Amidst howling winds, the bridge, considered a marvel of engineering, collapsed, plunging the train into the frigid waters below. All 75 souls aboard met a tragic fate. Investigations revealed design flaws and inadequate construction methods. This catastrophic event not only claimed lives but also shattered public trust in engineering feats. It triggered advancements in structural engineering standards, serving as a somber reminder of the cost of oversight in infrastructure development.

