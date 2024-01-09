Pindi girls, Lahore boys win U-16 Inter- Division badminton team event titles

LAHORE - Rawalpindi girls team defeated Gujranwala by 2-1 and Lahore boys team outplayed Multan by 2-0 to win U-16 Team Event titles of U-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Badminton Championship here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Monday.

DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was the chief guest on this occasion. He distributed prizes among the top position holders. In the Girls’ Team Event final, Rawalpindi team defeated Gujranwala by 2-1. In the first single match, Hamna Irshad (Grw) beat Sameen (Rwp) by 21-13, 21-19 and Sameen & Rumaisa (Rwp) beat Samha & Hamna (Grw) by 18- 21, 21-19, 21-15 in the first Double match. Rumaisa of Rawalpindi won the second singles match against Samha Naveed of Gujranwala by 15-21, 21-19, 21-18.

In the Boys’ Team Event final, Lahore beat Multan by 2-0. In the first single match, Hussain Shahzad of Lahore beat M Ahmad Usman of Multan by 22-20, 21-16, 22-20 while continuing their dominance Hussain & Shahzaib (Lhr) trounced Multan’s Ahmad & M Ahmad by 20-22, 21-16, 21-18 in the first double match. Lahore beat Sahiwal by 2-0 in Girls’ Team Event 3rd/4th position match while in Boys’ Team Event 3rd/4th position match, Gujranwala beat Bahawalpur by 2-1.