PM directs more efforts to control smuggling

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar has directed the relevant departments to expedite their efforts to eliminate smuggling.

He was chairing a review meeting here yesterday regarding trade and ending smuggling in the border districts under the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement. The Prime Minister said that provision of alternative dignified employment should be ensured in the border districts by establishing special economic zones and industries.

He also directed to make a comprehensive plan to provide employment opportunities to the people of the border areas, their social security and make them independent.

The Prime Minister said the entire Pakistani nation was suffering due to smuggling and the government will continue the operation until its complete elimination. He categorically said the caretaker government will continue to take measures to eradicate smuggling till the last minute of its term. The Prime Minister instructed NLC to complete its scanning checking project at Chaman border on priority basis. He stressed that along with the prevention of smuggling, there is also a need to control the demand for smuggled commodities in urban areas. The Prime Minister said legal trade should be promoted in the border areas and complete documentation should be ensured. He directed to activate track and trace system of FBR for cargo monitoring.

MEETING ON NATIONAL HIGHWAY AUTHORITY

Meanwhile, the PM, while chairing a review meeting regarding the National Highway Authority, here, stressed the need for construction and maintenance of highways on a priority basis in parts of the country where foreign investment is expected. He said good infrastructure is a key to the economic and social development of any country. The Prime Minister said special attention is needed for the road network in Balochistan. He said the stalled work of rehabilitation and reconstruction of Karachi to Chaman highway should be started as soon as possible. The Prime Minister directed detailed planning and optimal utilization of resources should be ensured while planning new highways to provide maximum benefit to the public.