Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM Kakar orders fast-track privatisation of PIA, out-sourcing of airport services

PM Kakar orders fast-track privatisation of PIA, out-sourcing of airport services
Web Desk
9:35 PM | January 09, 2024
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to pace up the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national flag career.

In a meeting with his Adviser on Aviation Air Marshal (retd) Farhat Hussain, the prime minister emphasized ensuring transparency in the process of privatization.

PM Kakar said privatization of state-owned enterprises was on priority for the government to save the national exchequer from further financial losses.

He said the country’s aviation industry had a high scope of growth through investment. The prime minister also directed the out-sourcing of airport operations in a bid to ensure improvement of services.

The Aviation Adviser briefed PM Kakar about the matters of the ministry and the reform process.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024