Polio drive starts in Faisalabad amid tight security

FAISALABAD - Weeklong anti-polio round has commenced in Faisalabad while the police department has provided tight security to the polio teams for achieving 100 percent targets of vaccination. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the Incharge City Terminal Asim Elyas to ensure vaccination of the children traveling with their parents in the vans and buses.

A spokesman of health department said here on Monday that 4869 teams were active to administer polio drops to 1.536 million children up the age of five years across the district.

He said that the drive would remain continue up to January 14 (Sunday) and the monitoring officers would ensure 100 percent vaccination of the children.

As many as 6 inspectors, 38 sub inspectors and 802 constables were deputed for security of anti polio teams and these police officials would remain active during this drive, a police spokesman said.

VILLAGE CLEANLINESS PROGRAMME ENTERS THIRD PHASE

After the completion of the second phase of the “Now village will Shine Programme” in the district, the implementation of the third phase is now underway. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that quality services had been targeted in the third phase and assistant commissioners would identify at least five villages in their tehsil which would be made model villages. He said that villagers should be involved in the campaign by hiring volunteers and speeding up the collection of the sanitation fees. Now workers who perform their duties in the programme would be paid some remuneration, he said and stressed ensuring transparency in the ongoing phase and use all advertising means for public awareness.

ORDER TO COMPLETE ALLIED HOSPITAL UPGRADE BY 31ST

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the buildings department to complete the ongoing upgradation of Allied Hospital by January 31. During his visit to the hospital, he said that caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was monitoring the upgradation of Allied Hospital and he was regularly taking information about the project.

He said that the government was committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to people and no negligence would be tolerated in it. He directed the buildings department officers to deputy additional workforce and complete the upgradation of Surgical Ward, OPD Block and new Block of Allied Hospital up to January 31 at every cost. The DC also met with Medical Superintendents of Allied Hospital 1 & 2 and took briefings about the latest progress of ongoing development projects in the hospitals.