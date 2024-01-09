Polio mission: Six policemen martyred, 27 wounded in Bajaur bomb blast

BAJAUR PESHAWAR - At least six police officials were martyred and 27 others wounded in a bomb explosion targeting a police vehicle in Belot Farsh area of Mamund tehsil in Bajaur district here Monday.

Bajaur District Police Officer told reporters that the policemen were going to provide security to the polio vaccination teams when a roadside bomb exploded, killing six policemen and injuring 27 others.

The policemen martyred in the blast were identified as Habib ur Rahim, resident of Inayat Killay, Munasib Khan of Tarkho, Muhammad Rauf Khan of Trakho Serai, Khan Muhammad, resident of Mamond and Ali Rehman.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the injured included Adnan, Haroon, Siraj, Wali Jan, Sahibzada, Lehaz Ali, Rehman Gul, Shahid, Zafar Khan, Ahmad, Abdul Raziq, Muhammad Israr, Jahangir, Faiz ur Rehman, Sadbar, Hafiz, Hayat Ullah, Sher Muhammad, Abdullah, Sahib, Nemat Ullah, Sher Alam, Jalil, Habib Ullah and Ameer Zada. The deceased and injured have been shifted to Khar hospital, where an emergency was declared.

Police said blood donation was sought by the hospital authorities for treatment of the victims. All the casualties were police personnel. Ten of the critical injured have been shifted to Peshawar while 12 were under treatment at Bajaur Headquarters Hospital Khar. Reportedly, the banned outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the roadside blast near the Afghan border

Meanwhile, the ongoing polio vaccination drive launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday has been postponed temporarily in two districts of the KP province. According of a statement issued here by Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), the polio vaccination campaign has been postponed in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts due to security concerns. The new date for 5-days polio vaccination for Tank district would be January 15, while January 22, has set for D.I.Khan district. It is to be mentioned here that first polio vaccination drive started on January 8 to cover the entire region of KP except Lakkir Marwat, Upper and Lower Orakzai. The schedule for the 2nd phase for Lakki Marwat, Upper and Lower would be launched on January 15 till 19. As per details, a total of 7.4 million children would be administered polio drops and for this, some 32,000 teams .