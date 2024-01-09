Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

LAHORE - Politicians on Monday lauded the decision of the Supreme Court of abolishing the lifetime disqualification under Article 62- (1)(f) of the Constitution. A seven-member larger SC bench announced its 6-1 majority verdict earlier in the day on the petition regarding the period of disqualification. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson and former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, in a post on X, said that with the blessings of Allah Almighty, the dark chapter of judicial injustice of the lifelong disqualification of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif had finally ended today. She congratulated the people of Pakistan on the apex court’s decision. Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party (IPP) President Aleem Khan also congratulated Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen on their removal of lifelong disqualification, terming the SC decision a victory for the Constitution, the law and the people. Quoting Aleem Khan, IPP spokesperson Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan told APP that it was a welcome decision. “I offer my heartiest congratulations to Jahangir Khan Tareen, and also Nawaz Sharif on the occasion of ending of their disqualifications” she added.