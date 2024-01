Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former caretaker minister Sarfaraz Bugti on Tuesday asserted that the PPP would form the next government in Balochistan after securing a majority in the upcoming elections.

Bugti stressed the party's commitment to handling the plight of the poor and farmers, stating that they stand by the heirs of martyrs and assure them they are not alone. He said that Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari represented the martyrs' families.