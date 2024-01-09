President calls for implementing job quota for PWDs

President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need to implement employment quota for persons with disabilities (PWDs) at all levels of the government for their financial empowerment.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad today, he suggested the government departments identify jobs for PWDs and provide them employment as per their skill set to increase their inclusion in the workforce.

The President said that PWDs made up almost 12 percent of Pakistan’s population and affirmative actions like job quotas could help overcome existing barriers to their employment.

He underscored the need to equip PWDs with employable skills and link them with potential employers to provide jobs to them as per the nature and severity of their disability.

The President emphasized the need for attitudinal change towards PWDs to encourage them to actively participate in socio-economic activities.