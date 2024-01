A special anti-terrorism court Tuesday granted two-day physical remand of PTI founder to the police in 12 cases in connection with the May 9 incidents.

Rawalpindi Special Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Malik Ijaz Asif announced the decision whereby police of all stations would be able to interrogate PTI founder in Adiala Jail.

The court ordered the police to submit complete investigation report about the cases on Jan 11.

The court will hear the cases again at 10am on Jan 11 at Adiala Jail.