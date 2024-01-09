Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI founder's claim about article sets tongues wagging

PTI founder's claim about article sets tongues wagging
Web Desk
9:30 PM | January 09, 2024
National

The PTI founder has made a startling claim that the recent article attributed to him by a foreign publication was 'AI-generated'.

The embattled PTI founder told journalists who were allowed to cover proceedings against him in two cases - 190 million pounds scandal and Toshakhana reference - that the article contained his thoughts and he dictated the content which was given shape by Artificial Intelligence.

The article revolves around PTI leader’s apprehensions about plans to hold farcical elections. Soon after publication it went viral on social media, garnering widespread attention across the globe.

He further said, “we are living in the era of AI, where technology has galloped ahead and it is impossible to stop the flow of information.”

Meanwhile, interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi cast a doubt on the article having been penned by the PTI founder.

The minister further said that leaking of any such content from jail is next to impossible and stressed that it’s an act of ghost writing. 

PM Kakar orders fast-track privatisation of PIA, out-sourcing of airport services

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024