PTI founder's claim about article sets tongues wagging

The PTI founder has made a startling claim that the recent article attributed to him by a foreign publication was 'AI-generated'.

The embattled PTI founder told journalists who were allowed to cover proceedings against him in two cases - 190 million pounds scandal and Toshakhana reference - that the article contained his thoughts and he dictated the content which was given shape by Artificial Intelligence.

The article revolves around PTI leader’s apprehensions about plans to hold farcical elections. Soon after publication it went viral on social media, garnering widespread attention across the globe.

He further said, “we are living in the era of AI, where technology has galloped ahead and it is impossible to stop the flow of information.”

Meanwhile, interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi cast a doubt on the article having been penned by the PTI founder.

The minister further said that leaking of any such content from jail is next to impossible and stressed that it’s an act of ghost writing.