Tuesday, January 09, 2024
PTI's Gohar hopeful of getting 'bat' back through PHC ruling

9:27 PM | January 09, 2024
PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed optimism that the bat symbol will be back, affirming the party's commitment to follow the court judgement.

Following a five-hour hearing at the Peshawar High Court, Gohar expected a ruling on Wednesday as other parties would complete their arguments.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said if the Peshawar High Court's decision comes in their favour, there would be no need to approach the Supreme Court.

Stressing the lack of party alliance, he assured that lawyers would also be allocated tickets.

Highlighting arguments with the Election Commission, the PTI leader stressed the party's goal of moving the country forward.

He outlined a strategy where only the chosen candidate would contest elections, while others would withdraw in his support.

