Punjab CM orders timely completion of Ring Road project

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a site visit to the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 Project here on Monday.

Inspecting the 8km long project on Maraka Multan Road, Naqvi provided necessary directives for the project’s prompt completion. Expressing optimism, he highlighted that the Ring Road Southern Loop 3’s conclusion would enhance transportation facilities for the public, with the anticipated completion date set for January 31. During the visit, the Chief Minister emphasised the adherence to high standards in executing the project. Addressing concerns, he instructed the Commissioner Lahore to expedite matters with LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company). Frontier Works Organization (FWO) officials briefed the CM on the project’s progress.

Speaking to the media persons after the inspection, the Chief Minister acknowledged weather-related challenges affecting the project’s timeline. He cited dehumidification as a time-consuming process, causing work delays. Despite these hurdles, he assured continuous efforts for timely project completion, emphasizing round-the-clock monitoring by provincial ministers and designated teams.

Naqvi expressed confidence in the future government’s ability to surpass current accomplishments. Touching on challenges in the CBD project, he mentioned an ongoing meeting to address concerns. Naqvi concluded by stressing the government’s commitment to maintaining quality work, irrespective of criticism. He emphasised the Election Commission’s role in making security decisions. Regarding security, both the Chief Minister and the Governor provide feedback to the Election Commission, particularly in light of recent security issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.