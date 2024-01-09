Question in reference needs to be answered: Justice Mansoor

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa Monday questioned that whether the Supreme Court has the option to say it does not like to hear the Presidential Reference on Zulfikar Bhutto’s murder under Article 186 of the constitution.

A nine-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Aminud- Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali conducted hearing of the Presidential Reference.

Raza Rabbani appeared before the apex court representing Sanum Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto while Zahid Ibrahim appeared on behalf of paternal children of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto – Fatima Bhutto and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Khawaja Haris, who was nominated amicus curea, withdrew from the amici as Raza Rabbani raised objection that his father was counsel of Masood Mehmood, who was co-accused and later became the approver in Bhutto murder case.

The Chief Justice asked that do we have option to say the Court does not like to hear the Presidential Reference on Zulfikar Bhutto’s murder under Article 186 of the constitution.

Justice Mansoor said that the question in the reference need to be answered, and the Court response could be that it is not question of law. He said that the court opinion given on question raised in reference would be binding on everyone.

He further said that the execution of the person (Bhutto) cannot be reversed by the Supreme Court, but the stigma attached to the person may be removed. The court noted that the review and appeal of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto have already been dismissed. If the case is reopened then it will open the floodgate.

Makhdoom Ali Khan, another amicus curae, said where the judge narrow the majority and later give an interview to the private channel, then this must be re-examined by the Court. During the hearing, the interview of Dr Naseem Hassan Shah, former Chief Justice of Pakistan, and part of seven-judge bench that had affirmed the Lahore High Court death sentence to Zulfikar Bhutto, was shown in the courtroom. The apex court in March 1979 had dismissed Bhutto’s review petition.

The court was informed that Zulfikar Bhutto’s sister had filed the mercy petition before the President, which was turned down. Makhdoom said that Bhutto’s conviction and sentence not be treated as an ordinary criminal case. It was the rarest case wherein the accused who was not even present at the crime scene was awarded death sentence. He contended that as per the press statement of ex-CJP Naseem Hassan the order of the death sentence was obtained by force.

Makhdoom further said that the judgment is fraud and biased. Referring to the Article 4 of the constitution, he said that every citizen enjoys the protection of law and must be treated in accordance with the law.

Justice Mansoor said that what question is placed before the apex court, adding whether that relates to revisit the judgment because of the judge of that bench has given an interview, and that the after the interview there was no need of further inquiry.

He asked that can we revisit the judgment that it is wrong judgment or seen the see Justice (retd) Naseem’s interview on the face value of the case.

The CJP remarked that why not this and other cases where politics is involved should have an opportunity to be heard. Why did not we consider this case. To consider it is not enough that Martial Law was imposed to hang Bhutto.

Makhdoom said that in some cases the State has recognised the political charges and the miscarriage of justice need to be re-fixed. He argued that it for the posterity and the repute of the persons associated with the deceased (Bhutto).

Justice Mansoor questioned how it can be said that the judiciary was independent, and how we go about, and does it need inquiry. How can we say the interview was doctored? And how to exercise the parameter of independence of judiciary as there were other judges in the bench, who disagreed with the majority judgment.

Makhdoom said the judgment to hang Bhutto was not only reputational damage to the Supreme Court, but also for the whole country. The senior journalists, lawyers and legal experts all say that it was unsafe conviction. The sentence is carried out and the person (Bhutto) is not alive. He contended that it for the reputational damage and the posterity. The Supreme Court in the latest judgment in Reko Diq case tried to cured the wrong done in the past.

Justice Mansoor inquired can the Court in the Presidential Reference upset the finality of the judgment, adding for doing that it would have to revisit the judgment. Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till 3rd week of February.